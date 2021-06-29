Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,330 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.55% of Hanger worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $951.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.66. Hanger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

