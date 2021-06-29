Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,810 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 258,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 65,101 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

