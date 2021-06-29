Bank of Montreal Can Sells 65,596 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.26% of TechTarget worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TechTarget by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,469,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,697 shares of company stock worth $5,236,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.30. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

