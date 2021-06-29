Bank of Montreal Can Sells 82,990 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Nielsen worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 21.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 55.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.