Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $63,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $13,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY stock opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.