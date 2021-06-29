Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $65,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 83.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 159.5% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $221.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $1,133,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,471 shares of company stock worth $32,557,842 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

