Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 106,144 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,605,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $69,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

