Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,896 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,625,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $67,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

LTC stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

