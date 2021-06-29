Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 49,430 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of ManpowerGroup worth $64,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,121,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

NYSE MAN opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.