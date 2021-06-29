Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 85,059 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Unum Group worth $71,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

