Barclays Initiates Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.04.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,577,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

