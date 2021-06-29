Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,757 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,572 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,240,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

