Barclays PLC Buys 10,749 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 155,117 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,851,585. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

