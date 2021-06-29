Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 307.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Popular worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $25,686,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,314 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.