Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMWYY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $36.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

