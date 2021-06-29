Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,475 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 202.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

Shares of GS opened at $373.35 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.55. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

