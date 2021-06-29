Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX opened at $219.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $224.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.