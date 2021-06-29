Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

CARR opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.