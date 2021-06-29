Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Newmont by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 553,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Newmont by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 22,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

