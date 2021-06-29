Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

BBSI stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,027. The company has a market capitalization of $551.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

