Barrington Research Cuts ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target to $12.00

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of ATIP stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.05.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
