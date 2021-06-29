Barrington Research Cuts ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Price Target to $12.00

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

