Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Down 84.7% in June

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 735.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,272,319 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 386,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 460.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 336,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

