Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTE. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TSE BTE opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 54.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.51.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

