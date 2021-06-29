Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.