BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 841.3% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,162 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $385,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $270.77. 81,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.36 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

