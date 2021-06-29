BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.51. 2,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $140.36 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

