BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.57. 258,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,764,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

