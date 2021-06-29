BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,656 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after buying an additional 149,985 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 233,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 116,229 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,873 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63.

