Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. 5,975,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,759. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $1,526,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

