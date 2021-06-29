Bella Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $37.93 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.00689126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

