Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.58. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

