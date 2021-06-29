Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 8,960 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 153.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

