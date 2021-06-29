Bessemer Group Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.65. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $67.93 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

