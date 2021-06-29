Bessemer Group Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.50. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

