Bessemer Group Inc. Has $782,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

