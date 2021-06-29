Bessemer Group Inc. Has $832,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

SLB opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

