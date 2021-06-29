Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

