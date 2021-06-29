Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,984,000 after buying an additional 272,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $114,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,103.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $2,836,779 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

