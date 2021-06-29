Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,501 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

