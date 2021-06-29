BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.
Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. 94,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
