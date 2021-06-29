BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $72.90. 94,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 58,873 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.