Big Data Protocol (BDP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $908,007.00

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $908,007.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00055939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.07 or 0.00685654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00039322 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 26,612,465 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

