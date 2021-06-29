BinaryX Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00013047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $5.93 million and $34,196.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $541.90 or 0.01500452 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,215,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,543 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

