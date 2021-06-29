BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BioGaia AB (publ) stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38. BioGaia AB has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.25.
About BioGaia AB (publ)
Featured Article: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.