BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BioGaia AB (publ) stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38. BioGaia AB has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.25.

About BioGaia AB (publ)

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

