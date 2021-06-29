Bitcloud Market Capitalization Reaches $561,820.95 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $561,820.95 and $122.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,252.70 or 0.99963995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00033652 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00384616 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.30 or 0.00885958 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00399862 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00056963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004042 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,899,230 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.