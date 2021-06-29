BitCoal (COAL) Hits Market Cap of $46,583.47

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. BitCoal has a market cap of $46,583.47 and approximately $549.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 105.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00617343 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 293.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

