Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86. Bitcoin Group has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

