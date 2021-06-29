BitCore Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,005.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $55,005.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,346.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.86 or 0.06112971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.02 or 0.01463740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00406479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00155063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00602336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.84 or 0.00423268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.19 or 0.00347194 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

