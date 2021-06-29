Bitradio (BRO) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $65,920.53 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,105,938 coins and its circulating supply is 10,105,934 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

