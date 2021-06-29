BitTorrent Price Up 29.7% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $332.15 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002302 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

