BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 2,338.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,820,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

